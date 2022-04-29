Business Break
Eufaula man sentenced for mail theft, other fraud charges

.
.(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - On April 26, a federal judge sentenced a Eufaula man to three years and eight months in prison for mail theft, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to court records, 54-year-old Charles Andre Turner was previously convicted in 2011 for the destruction of letterboxes, theft of mail, bank fraud and aggravated assault.

After serving nearly eight years, Turner got out of prison on supervised release.

During that time, his probation officer discovered that Turner had opened 33 new lines of credit, which violated the terms of his release.

On May 10, 2021, agents searched his home in occurrence with the search policy of the court. As a result, they came across over 100 pieces of stolen mail and notes containing information on victims’ identities and banking information.

Further investigation revealed that from October 2020 until May 2021, Turner stole mail from a post office in Columbus, Ga., then used the identity and financial information acquired from the mail to get credit cards, open bank accounts and make personal purchases.

In one of many instances, Turner was able to steal over $50,000 from one victim’s bank account.

On January 6, he pleaded guilty.

Following the completion of Turner’s prison sentence, he is mandated to be under three years of supervised release.

