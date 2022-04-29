Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Family of deaf-mute missing man speaks out, suspects foul play

Family of deaf-mute missing man speaks out, suspects foul play
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of an elderly deaf-mute man in Columbus is speaking out. They say they have not received many updates and they suspect foul play may be involved.

Tarver’s sister took him shopping in January and they say that’s the last time he was seen. Tarver’s daughter says she didn’t get a call about his disappearance until March 3rd.

Columbus police say 65-year-old Tarver was last seen near 3rd Avenue. As mentioned, he is deaf-mute.

It’s important that we not confuse Harvey Tarver with his brother. Tarver is a triplet, with one of his brothers being identical and also deaf-mute. Tarver’s daughter, Nikki Harris, says her father often went to a park in Uptown Columbus off of Veterans Parkway. However, people who also visit the park say they have not seen or heard from him.

His daughter went on to say she really became concerned once she realized Tarver did not collect two paychecks and missed bill payments. They say another strange thing popped up causing them to suspect foul play.

“Animal control came and got the dog out the house,” said Harris, Tarver’s daughter. “I informed Officer Moore that they stated that somebody killed the dog - the dog’s head was smashed in.”

“Right after our birthday - 65 years - and then all of a sudden, he just come up missing? That don’t sound too good,” said Horace Tarver, Harvey’s brother. “It’s the three musketeers not the two musketeers.”

Something that was also unusual to his family was the way they found his home. One of Tarver’s brothers says the home had been ransacked.

Anyone with information about Tarver’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 706-653-3449. Tarver is 6′2 with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on MCSD bus
Muscogee Co. man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on school bus
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
Helicopter blocking traffic on Hwy 280 towards Opelika cleared
Shooting on Olde Town Drive and Miller Road
Suspect arrested after shooting death on Olde Town Dr. in Columbus
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student

Latest News

Fans are enjoying the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas.
AFLAC, Deion Sanders addressing gap for HBCU football players in NFL Draft
Family of deaf-mute missing man speaks out, suspects foul play
Family of deaf-mute missing man speaks out, suspects foul play
Wendy’s to open new location on Hwy 280 in Phenix City, holds hiring event for Central High School students
Lee Co. district 4 commissioner candidate talks election plans
Lee Co. district 4 commissioner candidate emphasizes election plans