Family of deaf-mute missing man speaks out, suspects foul play

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of an elderly deaf-mute man in Columbus is speaking out. They say they have not received many updates and they suspect foul play may be involved.

Tarver’s sister took him shopping in January and they say that’s the last time he was seen. Tarver’s daughter says she didn’t get a call about his disappearance until March 3rd.

Columbus police say 65-year-old Tarver was last seen near 3rd Avenue. As mentioned, he is deaf-mute.

It’s important that we not confuse Harvey Tarver with his brother. Tarver is a triplet, with one of his brothers being identical and also deaf-mute. Tarver’s daughter, Nikki Harris, says her father often went to a park in Uptown Columbus off of Veterans Parkway. However, people who also visit the park say they have not seen or heard from him.

His daughter went on to say she really became concerned once she realized Tarver did not collect two paychecks and missed bill payments. They say another strange thing popped up causing them to suspect foul play.

“Animal control came and got the dog out the house,” said Harris, Tarver’s daughter. “I informed Officer Moore that they stated that somebody killed the dog - the dog’s head was smashed in.”

“Right after our birthday - 65 years - and then all of a sudden, he just come up missing? That don’t sound too good,” said Horace Tarver, Harvey’s brother. “It’s the three musketeers not the two musketeers.”

Something that was also unusual to his family was the way they found his home. One of Tarver’s brothers says the home had been ransacked.

Anyone with information about Tarver’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 706-653-3449. Tarver is 6′2 with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

