Kiesel Park in Auburn to host city’s largest outdoor festival Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s Kiesel Park will be transformed to host the city’s largest outdoor festival of the year.

Auburn City Fest begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m.

The free event will feature entertainers, animals and even Aubie the Tiger.

Musical performances include Mac Cone, Outside the Line and the Auburn University Jazz Band.

