Kiesel Park in Auburn to host city’s largest outdoor festival Saturday

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s Kiesel Park will be transformed to host the city’s largest outdoor festival of the year.

Auburn City Fest begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m.

The free event will feature entertainers, animals and even Aubie the Tiger.

Musical performances include Mac Cone, Outside the Line and the Auburn University Jazz Band.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

