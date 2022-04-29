Lee Co. district 4 commissioner candidate emphasizes election plans

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Election Day is coming up and last week we previewed two Lee County candidates for commissioner district four. Tony Langley was out of town, but we caught up with him today to ask him his plans if elected.

Tony Langley has lived in Lee County his entire life. He says the reason for running for this position is to be a voice for the residents - to make sure items that are brought to his attention are dealt with. Langley says the values his parents taught him, being respectful and a hard worker is what he intends to do if elected.

He says with the population continuing to grow, and he believes the number of county commissioners should increase. Right now, there’s one county commissioner for every 30-35 thousand people and he thinks it should be one commissioner for every 12-15 thousand.

“Hard work that’s what I intend to do for the people of district four is go to work if elected and get in there and work hard and be that reliable voice for them,” said Langley. “You know I trust the people of Lee County and the people of Lee County can trust in me.”

Langley wants to remind everyone to vote on May 24th.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.