Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping

Georgia beekeepers scrambled to save dying bees at the Atlanta airport. (Source: WSB/Airbnb/Edward Morgan/Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association/Facebook/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A shipment of honeybees bound from California to Alaska died after an airline re-routed them through Atlanta, then left them to sit on the tarmac during hot weather.

Delta Air Lines said Friday it is making changes to prevent a repeat of what happened last weekend.

About 5 million honeybees were being shipped to Sarah McElrea, a beekeeper and distributor in Anchorage, Alaska.

The crates holding the bees didn’t fit on the plane that was supposed to take them from Sacramento, California, to Anchorage via Seattle.

Instead they were sent to Atlanta, where they arrived too late to make an Anchorage-bound flight.

By the time an Atlanta beekeeper went to check on them, most of the bees were dead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on MCSD bus
Muscogee Co. man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on school bus
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
Helicopter blocking traffic on Hwy 280 towards Opelika cleared
Shooting on Olde Town Drive and Miller Road
Suspect arrested after shooting death on Olde Town Dr. in Columbus
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student

Latest News

19th annual Auburn City Fest celebrated
Kiesel Park in Auburn to host city’s largest outdoor festival Saturday
MLB has suspended LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for 2 seasons.
MLB suspends Trevor Bauer under its domestic violence and sexual assault policy
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Troup County man arrested on child porn charges
Troup County man arrested on child porn charges
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records