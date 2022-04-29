Summer-Like Thunderstorm Chances for the Weekend; Staying Warm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into our weekend, the coverage of rain and storms will be around 20-30% with highs back in the mid 80s. The rain coverage will be very similar to what we see in summer - the best coverage in the afternoon and evening, and many places staying dry with the storms popping up in seemingly random spots. Going into next week, we really don’t expect a lot of day to day change in the weather for Monday through Friday - the rain coverage will be between 10-30% with the best chances in the afternoon and evening and highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Some of the normally warmer spots may be getting close to the 90 degree mark. At the moment it looks like next weekend will feature a better chance of rain and storms and some slightly cooler temperatures, but we’ll have to keep an eye on that as we get closer. In a summer weather pattern, it’s hard to tell you with certainty the exact rain coverage that far in advance.. we’ll watch it!

