Trial date set for man accused of killing veteran Auburn officer in 2019

Officer William Buechner
Officer William Buechner(Source: Auburn Police Divsion)
By Toni Miles
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of the capital murder of Auburn police officer William Buechner.

Grady Wilkes opened fire on officers on May 19, 2019 after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on the 3000 block of Wire Rd. just after 10:00 p.m. CST.

The Auburn Police Department spent much of the night searching for Wilkes and eventually found him within a mile of where the shooting happened on the 900 block of Lee Road 9.

Wilkes also faces attempted murder charges for shooting Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott on May 19, 2019.

A trial date is set for Grady Wayne Wilkes on Feb. 6, 2023. An ex parte hearing is set for May 27.

William Buechner was a veteran officer that served with the Auburn Police Department since April 2006. The 3rd Annual Memorial Ride for William Buechner has been slated for the end of May.

