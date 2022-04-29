Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Troup County man arrested on child porn charges

Troup County man arrested on child porn charges
Troup County man arrested on child porn charges(Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars on child pornographic distribution charges.

On March 14, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began an investigation based on a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent through the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

On March 14, the Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office began an investigation and identified a suspect as 46-year-old Randall Brian Smith.

On March 16, a search warrant was executed at his home. Several electronic devices were taken during the warrant service and various social media search warrants were executed.

Deputies say it was confirmed that during dates in November 2021, the suspect was active on a social media platform with the chat option open and it also showed that the suspect sent two child pornographic images and two child pornographic videos to chatrooms with 50+ participants.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Troup County Jail on April 29. Smith is charged with two counts of child pornographic distribution.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on MCSD bus
Muscogee Co. man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on school bus
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
Heavy police presence on White Chapel Drive in Columbus
Helicopter blocking traffic on Hwy 280 towards Opelika cleared
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student

Latest News

.
Eufaula man sentenced for mail theft, other fraud charges
19th annual Auburn City Fest celebrated
Kiesel Park in Auburn to host city’s largest outdoor festival Saturday
NEW DETAILS: Fort Benning Road double murder suspect appears in Recorder’s Court
Heavy police presence on White Chapel Drive in Columbus