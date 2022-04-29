Troup County man arrested on child porn charges

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars on child pornographic distribution charges.

On March 14, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began an investigation based on a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent through the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

On March 14, the Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office began an investigation and identified a suspect as 46-year-old Randall Brian Smith.

On March 16, a search warrant was executed at his home. Several electronic devices were taken during the warrant service and various social media search warrants were executed.

Deputies say it was confirmed that during dates in November 2021, the suspect was active on a social media platform with the chat option open and it also showed that the suspect sent two child pornographic images and two child pornographic videos to chatrooms with 50+ participants.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Troup County Jail on April 29. Smith is charged with two counts of child pornographic distribution.

