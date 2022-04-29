Wendy’s to open new location on Hwy 280 in Phenix City, holds hiring event for Central High School students

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Wendy’s will soon be opening a new location on Highway 280 in Phenix City.

Central High School students are encouraged to apply for open positions. On May 2, at approximately 1:30 p.m., employers will be in Central High School’s media center to interview for positions.

You must register for this event before May 1, 10:00 p.m. in order to receive an invitation.

Students must be logged into MYPCBOE to access the form. Students will be sent an appointment time via email.

