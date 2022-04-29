Business Break
Wendy’s to open new location on Hwy 280 in Phenix City, holds hiring event for Central High School students

(PRNewswire)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Wendy’s will soon be opening a new location on Highway 280 in Phenix City.

Central High School students are encouraged to apply for open positions. On May 2, at approximately 1:30 p.m., employers will be in Central High School’s media center to interview for positions.

You must register for this event before May 1, 10:00 p.m. in order to receive an invitation.

Students must be logged into MYPCBOE to access the form. Students will be sent an appointment time via email.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Muscogee Co. man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on school bus
'We're losing too many people in Columbus': Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
