37-year-old man killed in overnight Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting that claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.

Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of 25th Avenue.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Michael Williams. He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m. Authorities say foul play is suspected.

No further details have been released.

