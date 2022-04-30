Afternoon Pop Up Storms Return to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend starts out mainly sunny sky before clouds build in throughout the day as highs top out in the mid-80s. Isolated pop-up type thunderstorms will return to the forecast starting today and are here to stay through the end of the forecast period. For Sunday, we kick things off pretty mild in the mid-60s before temperatures rise to the mid-80s again with another shot at some pop-up storms in the afternoon hours. It won’t be a washout by any means, and in fact many of us will stay dry.

For the work week, we will see intervals of some sun with intervals of clouds and have at least a slim rain chance in the forecast every day. Highs are in the mid-to-upper 80s each day with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. By next weekend, things look to stay slightly unsettled with a few showers and storms possible at times while temperatures start to cool off a bit with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.

