Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Afternoon Pop Up Storms Return to the Forecast

Anna’s Forecast
East Alabama Farm Life
East Alabama Farm Life(Kim Slay)
By Anna Sims
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend starts out mainly sunny sky before clouds build in throughout the day as highs top out in the mid-80s. Isolated pop-up type thunderstorms will return to the forecast starting today and are here to stay through the end of the forecast period. For Sunday, we kick things off pretty mild in the mid-60s before temperatures rise to the mid-80s again with another shot at some pop-up storms in the afternoon hours. It won’t be a washout by any means, and in fact many of us will stay dry.

For the work week, we will see intervals of some sun with intervals of clouds and have at least a slim rain chance in the forecast every day. Highs are in the mid-to-upper 80s each day with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. By next weekend, things look to stay slightly unsettled with a few showers and storms possible at times while temperatures start to cool off a bit with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on White Chapel Drive in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: Fort Benning Road double murder suspect appears in Recorder’s Court
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
Man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on MCSD bus
Muscogee Co. man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on school bus
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
Summer-Like Thunderstorm Chances for the Weekend; Staying Warm
It will be dry with a warm breeze in the afternoon. Highs reach the low 80s.
Dry today; Rain chances return for the weekend
Derek Kinkade
Temperatures Going Up; Rain Chances Heading Up Too
You can shed those light jackets by mid to late morning as the strong late April sun warms us...
Warming up, Rain chance returns soon