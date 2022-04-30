Auburn man back in jail on 36 additional sex crimes involving children

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars again on multiple sex crimes involving children in Lee County.

Police arrested 60-year-old David “Chip” Barkley Johnson, a former Auburn City Schools employee, on Friday. His arrest stems from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office Criminal Trials Division presenting evidence to a Lee County grand jury on April 18, resulting in the following charges:

15 counts of production of obscene material

15 Counts of possession of Obscene material

4 counts of first-degree sexual abuse

2 counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes

According to Auburn police, the case first developed when they received a letter and report from the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) about a possible sexual assault of a child dating back to the 1980s. An investigation led to Johnson’s arrest on multiple charges in April of last year.

“The victims were juveniles known to Johnson, and the crimes occurred during a timeframe ranging from the late 1980′s through the early 2000′s. It should be noted that some, but not all of the charges stem from Johnson’s affiliation with the BSA.”

Detectives say they uncovered additional evidence linking Johnson to crimes involving multiple victims, resulting in the above-mentioned charges.

Johnson was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $1,215,000 bond. Auburn police and continue to investigate and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office will assist in prosecuting cases made as a result.

If convicted of the charges of production of obscene material, authorities say Johnson faces a penalty of 10 to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $60,000. If convicted of any of the remaining charges, Johnson faces a penalty of one year and one day to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

