Death investigation underway for man found dead on White Chapel Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department.

Police say they found Tevin Sparks unresponsive at a home on White Chapel Drive in east Columbus shortly after 9 a.m.

Sparks was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later.

The homicide unit is now investigating the cause of Spark’s death.

Keep with News Leader 9 to stay updated on this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.