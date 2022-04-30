Business Break
Death investigation underway for man found dead on White Chapel Dr. in Columbus

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department.

Police say they found Tevin Sparks unresponsive at a home on White Chapel Drive in east Columbus shortly after 9 a.m.

Sparks was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later.

The homicide unit is now investigating the cause of Spark’s death.

Keep with News Leader 9 to stay updated on this ongoing investigation.

Man charged with public indecency, sexual assault after incident on MCSD bus
‘We’re losing too many people in Columbus’: Nearby businesses react to Olde Towne Drive homicide
Heavy police presence on White Chapel Drive in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: Fort Benning Road double murder suspect appears in Recorder’s Court
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Urban League of Greater Columbus holds informational voting forum
City of Opelika to host craft beer festival
Auburn city councilman challenging current Ala. Senator for District 27 seat
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
