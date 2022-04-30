Death investigation underway for man found dead on White Chapel Dr. in Columbus
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department.
Police say they found Tevin Sparks unresponsive at a home on White Chapel Drive in east Columbus shortly after 9 a.m.
Sparks was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later.
The homicide unit is now investigating the cause of Spark’s death.
Keep with News Leader 9 to stay updated on this ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.