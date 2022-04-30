PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters

PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine said a driver decided to pay them an unexpected visit late Friday night.

The Portland Maine Police Department reports a 26-year-old female driver drove through the department’s garage, went across a pedestrian plaza and then got her vehicle stuck on a set of stairs.

A 26-year-old female driver drove through the Police Department garage, across our pedestrian plaza and then tried to... Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Police said the woman told them she was following her GPS instructions, but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level. The 26-year-old was issued a summons for operating under the influence.

Officers said everyone was fortunate that the driver didn’t strike anyone in the incident and urged others not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.