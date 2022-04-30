Business Break
Russell County helps fight cancer through Relay for Life fundraising event

(Bobbee Russell)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Relay for Life hosted an event tonight to raise money to find a cure for cancer.

Not only were they raising money to save lives, but they were also honoring and remembering those who lost their lives to cancer.

People who attended the event got the chance to shop and eat from seven local vendors while listening to great music.

“So to have a community that supports that and gives them not just the hope for a cure but coming alongside them for spiritual support for moral support and it makes a big difference,” said caregiver Alan Griffith.

News Leader 9 recently reported on a fundraiser held at the Chattahoochee Brewing Company. Both events are all in an effort to give cancer the boot.

