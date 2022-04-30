Business Break
Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Kansas Friday night (ALAINA ADKINS).
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Multiple tornadoes reportedly touched down in Kansas Friday night, prompting Gov. Laura Kelly to declare a State of Disaster Emergency.

A massive twister ripped through parts of Andover, a suburb outside of Wichita.

Residents say much of the city is without power.

There are reports of damage including to homes, Andover City Hall, a high school, and the city’s YMCA.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

