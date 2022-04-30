Urban League of Greater Columbus holds informational voting forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Less than four weeks from the election, people in the Chattahoochee Valley are finding out more about voting changes and deadlines.

The Urban League of Greater Columbus Young Professionals held a ‘Let’s Talk’ forum at the City Services Center.

Muscogee County Election Director Nancy Boren updated citizens on voting policies, changes and protocols.

Attendees asked about voter registration, polling locations, early voting, locations for ballot boxes and how to handle ballots.

You have until May 13 to request an absentee ballot. However, the requirements from the new law might add some time to receiving the ballot. Therefore, you are advised not to wait.

“Some significant changes drop boxes have gone from five down to just one. Early is right around the corner, starting May 2nd. We have three early voting locations. The importance of making sure your voice is heard is knowing when you can vote,” explained Demetrius McBride with the Columbus Urban League.

He also mentioned early voting, which starts Monday, May 2, and runs for three weeks.

Election Day for Georgia’s General Primary is May 24.

Alabama’s deadline to register to vote is May 9.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.