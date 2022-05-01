Auburn holds 21st annual CityFest

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Kiesel Park in Auburn transformed Saturday to host the city’s largest outdoor festival of the year.

The free event included musical performances by Mac Cone, Outside the Line, and the Auburn University Jazz Band. It also featured entertainers, animals, Aubie the Tiger, plus Batman even made an appearance.

“It’s a pretty important event because it shows everyone can come and have fun no matter what’s going on in the world and it just brings a good smile,” Batman said.

“The planners and everything - they do it with us in mind to make it convenient and also to have plenty to do and plenty to eat,” said Donna Roberts. “It takes a lot, so we appreciate them for that.”

The event is scheduled to return on the fourth Saturday of next April.

