Cooling assistance available for some west Georgia residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program is accepting cooling assistance appointments for the 2021-2022 Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program.

Residents of Chattahoochee, Clay, Harris, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, and Talbot counties can make appointments via phone starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Appointments for Muscogee County residents will be online and via phone at 4 p.m. Sunday.

All appointments will be completed over the phone due to COVID-19. Officials say appointment lines may close periodically based on the availability of funds.

To qualify for this assistance, officials say the family’s income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. The income threshold for a household of one is $26,474 and $59,057 for five.

The following documentation must be received by ESP:

Proof of income for the past 30 days for each person over 18 in the household

Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household

Last/current month’s electric or gas/propane bill for the household

Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state-issued picture identification (ID) such as driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc. for each person over 18 in the household

If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2022 award letter is required.

Documents should be submitted to the Neighborhood Service Center in the county where you reside. Muscogee County residents should submit documents to the CARES Station, located at 1112 Veterans Parkway, at their appointment time. Afterwards, a phone interview will be scheduled.

The organization is also providing water assistance payments to qualifying residents of Chattahoochee, Clay, and Muscogee counties. Customers must submit their water bill along with required documents.

