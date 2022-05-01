Business Break
GDPH announces changes to area health departments

(Source: Columbus Health Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is announcing changes to area health departments.

Starting Monday, there will be a central number for all 16 counties of the West Central District. The new number, 833-337-1749, will put you in touch with any health department in Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, or Webster counties.

“Having a central number ensures that our patrons can make appointments at any of the health departments,” said Asante’ Hilts, district program manager. “If there isn’t availability at their local clinic, we can find them an appointment at a neighboring clinic so they can be seen as soon as possible. We’re excited about this change and look forward to seeing more patients in all our district health departments.”

The Clay County Health Department is set to reopen on May 2. Officials say the building has received upgrades while being closed for several months.

“I’m so happy my Clay County family can return to our health department in Fort Gaines,” said Lindsey Hixon, Clay County Nurse Manager. “I know it has been inconvenient to go to another county if you needed services, so our staff is eager to see patients again beginning next week.”

Effective May 2, COVID-19 testing will only be available at the Columbus Health Department on Veterans Parkway. Testing is held Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. COVID-19 testing has ceased at the Shirley B. Winston Rec Center.

