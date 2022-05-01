Lee County Sheriff’s Office to host suitcase drive for children in foster care

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - May is National Foster Care Month and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is observing it by hosting a suitcase drive benefiting Lee County children in foster care.

Officials say many children who enter foster care do not have suitcases, leaving them to carry their belongings in garbage bags. The sheriff’s office is hoping to change this.

Between May 2 - 31, the agency will collect new or gently-used suitcases, duffel bags, and backpacks. All collected items will be given directly to the Lee County Department of Human Resources - being available for social workers to help ease some of the trauma youth may experience and maintain a feeling of dignity, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says.

Anyone who wishes to donate bags can drop them off at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, located at 1900 Fredrick Road in Opelika. Donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

