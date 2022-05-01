Local organizations host 5th annual Spring Fling Car Show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve seen some pretty cool cars in the Columbus area lately, it’s most likely because of this weekend’s annual Spring Fling Car Show.

Car enthusiasts came from all over to check out some of the hottest cars in the Columbus area. Unique Motors Car Club teamed up with Fitness 4.0 for the 5th annual Spring Fling Car Show on Buena Vista Road.

Attendees enjoyed the food and there were even bouncy houses for the little ones. 15 different categories gave participants a chance to take a shot at bringing home a trophy along with bragging rights for having the best rides.

John Moore, president of Unique Motors Car Club, says he’s been on the car scene for about 20 years.

“That’s one good thing about being in a car club, just being a car enthusiastic people of all life,” he said. “Young and old - you have a that one common denominator which is being a lover of vehicles.”

Terrence Flowers, gym owner and community activity, says the car show along with the vendors, help to lift the economy in the area.

“A lot of the crimes that happen are like two miles from where we stand right here,” Flowers said. “But we’ve had multiple events here and we’ve never had any problems. It’s time for entrepreneurs to come out and sell their goods.”

Participants said having modifications done on your car can be a bit pricy, but you can also learn how to do customs yourself to save money. The car club community works together to help achieve each goals of building their dream car.

Unique Motors Car Club, striving to help bring positivity back to Columbus, looks forward to providing upcoming events.

