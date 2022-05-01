Pop Up Storms Staying in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Intervals of clouds and sun will be the main forecast again today as a few showers and storms pop up in the afternoon and evening. We kick off the work week on a mild note with lows in the mid-60s before things warm up quickly to the mid and upper 80s with more in the way of afternoon pop up storms. We will continue on a warming trend through the work week with highs in the upper-80s nearing the 90 degree mark for many and surpassing it for some. We will keep at least a slim rain chance each day with intervals of sun and clouds as warmer afternoons bring us some energy to pop up these storms.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.