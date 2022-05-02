18-year-old arrested after injuring two men during shooting on Boston Drive in LaGrange

Business Break
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lanett Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man after a shooting that left two people injured in LaGrange.

On April 30, LaGrange police responded to Lafayette Parkway, where they intercepted a vehicle transporting a victim, Demetrius Heard, to the hospital.

Heard had been shot and suffered from a gunshot injury to the upper torso. EMS evaluated him then the victim was flown via helicopter to a hospital in the Metro Atlanta area.

At the time, officers began an investigation.

Authorities learned that the victim was shot in Baldwin Park Subdivision on Boston Drive during an altercation. It was also determined that the shooter was 18-year-old, Ashton Luther Britt.

According to police, Britt drove to the subdivision to fight an individual. Upon the fight’s conclusion, the suspect grabbed a gun from his vehicle and opened fire on three individuals -- Demetrius Heard, the first victim, Khalil Stargell and Dedrick Heard.

Dedrick Heard was also struck during the incident. However, his injury was non-life-threatening, with a bullet grazing his wrist.

The suspect fled the scene, and police issued multiple warrants for his arrest.

That same day, Lanett Police Department apprehended Britt, and he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is currently in Chambers County Jail in Alabama, awaiting extradition to Georgia for his charges.

