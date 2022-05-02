Auburn Univ. College of Agriculture to announce partnership with CACC

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University’s College of Agriculture and Central Alabama Community College will hold a joint press conference this week to announce a new partnership.

Officials from both institutions are scheduled to speak Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Center for Advanced Science, Innovation and Commerce building in Auburn’s Research Park.

“Our goal at CACC is to provide as many opportunities for our students as possible,” said Jeff Lynn, CACC president. “This partnership with Auburn University will provide a direct pathway for students who wish to transfer into the College of Agriculture.”

Central Alabama Community College operates campuses in Alexander City, Childersburg, Prattville, and Talladega.

“Students from CACC and similar schools have found great success in the College of Agriculture and in the careers that followed,” said Auburn College of Agriculture Dean Paul Patterson. “We are proud to partner with CACC to create opportunities like these for more students in the years to come.”

The Auburn University College of Agriculture offers 12 undergraduate degrees and master’s and doctoral programs in 14 fields of study.

