Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Univ. College of Agriculture to announce partnership with CACC

(Source: Auburn University)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University’s College of Agriculture and Central Alabama Community College will hold a joint press conference this week to announce a new partnership.

Officials from both institutions are scheduled to speak Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Center for Advanced Science, Innovation and Commerce building in Auburn’s Research Park.

“Our goal at CACC is to provide as many opportunities for our students as possible,” said Jeff Lynn, CACC president. “This partnership with Auburn University will provide a direct pathway for students who wish to transfer into the College of Agriculture.”

Central Alabama Community College operates campuses in Alexander City, Childersburg, Prattville, and Talladega.

“Students from CACC and similar schools have found great success in the College of Agriculture and in the careers that followed,” said Auburn College of Agriculture Dean Paul Patterson. “We are proud to partner with CACC to create opportunities like these for more students in the years to come.”

The Auburn University College of Agriculture offers 12 undergraduate degrees and master’s and doctoral programs in 14 fields of study.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened in the 300 block of 25th Avenue.
37-year-old man killed in overnight Columbus shooting
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
Suspect in custody after fight leads to shooting in LaGrange, police say
GDPH announces changes to area health departments
MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Benning Commanding General Retiring From the Army Soon

Latest News

Columbus organization hosts ‘Stop the Violence’ event
River City Football League holds family day event in Columbus
Columbus organization hosts 'Stop the Violence' event
Columbus organization hosts 'Stop the Violence' event
River City Football League holds family day event
River City Football League holds family day event