Columbus City Council candidate holds town hall meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In just over three weeks, the citizens of Columbus have the chance to make their voices heard on several key seats.

Sunday, one city council candidate held a town hall meeting to answer questions and seek supporters.

Nia Williams, a Columbus native and mother, says she has no political background, but she does have a heart to restore a city that can thrive for all citizens.

Her campaign, first, promises to tackle crime. Just last year, the City of Columbus spent $750,000 on crime prevention grants. That same year, 70 lives were taken due to homicide.

If voted into office, Williams says she has a comprehensive plan to implement, including raising up neighborhood ambassadors city-wide, a diversion program that will address the root causes of several issues: mental illness and also a plan for youth enrichment programs.

”I’m running for council, but I’m a mother. I could never imagine getting a call as a mother that some mother’s got last year or even this year,” Williams said. “Something has to happen. Something has to change. We’ve got to be more proactive than reactive. We’ve got to get people in place in place that really care about the community and want to serve them.”

District 9 at large is currently being challenged by five candidates including Williams: Incumbent Judy Thomas who has held the seat since 2011, Douglas Redmond, Vickie Williams Wiley, and Carl Sprayberry.

