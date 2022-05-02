Columbus organization hosts ‘Stop the Violence’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend was filled with lots of activities and events - one including a car club working to bring awareness in stopping violence in Columbus and throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

A gathering held behind the Frank D. Chester Rec. Center in Benning Hills brought positive vibes to the community. It was hosted by Highway Hoggin. The event included lots of barbeque on the grill and it was all free to those who came by.

The organization says that they are more than a car club, but a outreach willing to give the shirts off their back to help the community.

The president of Highway Hoggin, Niecy, has a concern for the violence in Columbus. Originally from the city’s south side, she says why it was important for her to host this event and what has changed since she was growing up.

“We decided to have it here at the Frank D. Chester Recreation Center because we have the police on hand and we’re really trying to have something where people can come out and just enjoy it without being terrified if something’s going to happen or somebody’s going to get killed,” Niecy said. “Most of the violence and crime we’ve had has been on the southside. Honestly, social media has a big part on some of the violence because they start with the social media and back-and-forth and then it ends up in public places - club, parties, at the end of the day. Growing up, I was I had a grandmother that did not play that - street lights come on you, got to be in the house.”

Regional chapters also came down to the Fountain City from Atlanta, Macon as well as a chapter Tennessee to show support.

“Well, this is important because we have the youth here doing whatever they want to do,” said Darrell Kendricks of Atlanta. “They want to rob and steal. We’re trying to show them a better way than doing all this robbing, stealing, shooting, joining gangs, doing all the violence.”

“Getting the youth of the street is what we want to do,” said Monica Hicks, secretary of Highway Hoggin. “And we get them out the street and bring them with us and show them what we do as in feeding the homeless, giving back to community - then they will be in a better place instead of them just going around and picking up guns, shooting because they see another person doing it. If you get them off the street and start off with them first, everything should work out.”

