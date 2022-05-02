Business Break
Davis Broadcasting’s “Praise Fest 2022″ happening Saturday in Columbus

(Source: Davis Broadcasting)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is partnering with Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama as well as Amerigroup to present “Praise Fest 2022″.

The free event will be held Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at Woodruff Riverfront Park on Bay Avenue in Columbus. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for an afternoon of gospel and inspiration.

Hosted by Praise 100.7′s Pam Dixon and WOKS AM1340′s Michael Sapp and David Hammond, the event will feature the following artists: James Fortune, Joshua Rogers, B Chase Williams, Jor’dan Armstrong, Marcus Jordan, Wess Morgan, Zacardi Cortez, Kevin Lemon and High Calling, Rudy Currence, Kim Person, Ted & Shari, Marika Chisolm, Lasha Knox, and Wendi Wyatt.

Officials say the event will include giveaways and food trucks.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

