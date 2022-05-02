Business Break
Fort Benning kicks off bi-annual Sullivan Cup competition

Fort Stewart soldiers will compete in the Sullivan Cup
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning and the United States Armor School has officially kicked off its bi-annual Sullivan Cup.

The competition highlights and validates the training and education required to employ armor tactics and techniques to support armored brigade combat teams and cavalry formations globally.

Crews will face various physical and mental tests, including stress shoots, live-fire exercises, and physical training to identify the best units and soldiers the armor and cavalry have to offer.

The competition will take place from May 2 through May 6, with today’s main events being a live-fire demonstration and World War II reenactment at Red Cloud Range.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

