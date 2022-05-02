GDOT awards millions in projects to Muscogee, Talbot, Troup counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation District 3 on Monday announced millions of dollars that will go to area road projects.

In Muscogee County, $7.2 million have been allocated for a resurfacing project on State Route 22 from east of SR 1 to the east of Barbara Road and a bridge replacement over Weracoba Creek.

In Talbot County, a $3.5 million resurfacing project is on State Route 90 from SR 22 to the CSX railroad crossing and State Route from Carter Road to Adams Road. Officials say this construction project will include 1.9 miles of milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing.

In Troup County, a $6.2 million bridge project includes 0.336 miles of construction and approaches on US 27/SR 1 over Flat Shoal Creek.

GDOT also awarded funds for road projects in Coweta, Houston, Lamar, and Upson counties.

There’s no word on when the projects will be completed.

