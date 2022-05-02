Harris County presents Challenger Division Softball

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - An old tradition returned to Harris County over the weekend. The local little league brought back Challenger Division softball, which is a league for players with special needs. Kids from the Harris County school system were split into two teams for a matchup against one another.

This event was created to give children with special needs the opportunity to be a part of a team because many are unable to participate in regular athletics.

“I want them to have the opportunity to be a part of something that is just about them,” says special education teacher Emily Banks.

A pretty cool game happened today at @HCHSga! The full story will be on tonight at 11 on @wtvmsports, check it out! You’ll get a glimpse of some of the best athletes in the state. pic.twitter.com/Zw3dZZPmno — Caroline Grace (@1carolinegrace) May 1, 2022

