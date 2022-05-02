Business Break
River City Football League holds family day event in Columbus

By WTVM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The River City Football League held its first-ever family day Sunday.

The event took place at Britt David Park in Columbus.

Kids came out to play and have a great time. Vice President Felicia Lusane says while the event was full of fun, it also served as a great purpose.

“Our biggest thing is to get the kids off the street, to give something back to out community so the kids can come out here, have fun, be safe, not worry about the violence and things that are going on in Columbus and just have fun,” Lusane said.

Also during the event, Cleveland Browns running back and Columbus native Isiah Crowell made a special guest appearance.

