Summer Heat Building This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading through Thursday, we won’t see any major changes in our forecast as the summer heat continues to build in across the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with only a 10-20% coverage of showers or storms each afternoon or evening. Most spots will stay dry and hot with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s in most spots. For Friday, another storm system will arrive, bringing a better chance of rain and storms with a rain coverage around 30-50%. Even though the coverage of rain will be higher than at any point this week, there will still be some that won’t get wet at all with highs back in the 80s on Friday. There may be some lingering showers to our south on Saturday, so we’ll still mention a 20% rain coverage down that way, but most of us will stay dry. Mother’s Day looks fantastic with highs in the mid 80s, some clouds and sun, and dry conditions in the forecast for now. The weather looks to stay dry and warm through early next week with some cooler mornings in the mix by then too.

