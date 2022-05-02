VisitColumbuaGA partners with local restaurant for national tourism week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s National Travel and Tourism Week, and to kick off the fun, VisitColumbusGA has some tasty events.

VisitColumbusGA is partnering with Franks Alley, a local hotdog eatery, from Wednesday through Friday. They will also be setting up the group’s new Popup Visitors Center at select locations.

According to VisitColumbusGA, tourism this past fiscal year has brought in more than two million visitors, racking up $213 million into the Fountain City’s economy.

“Tourism week is a week to celebrate the hospitality industry. Nearly 3000 people work in the hospitality industry here in Columbus. It’s important that they are recognized for what they do. They’re oftentimes the first face for visitors coming into the city,” said Peter Bowden with VisitColumbusGA.

You can find the Popup Visitors Center at the River Center on Wednesday and then Thursday and Friday at Woodruff Park from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all three days.

