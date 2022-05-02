Voting deadlines approaching for residents of Alabama

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Deadlines for voting in Alabama are approaching this month.

The last day to register to vote is on May 9, that’s if you have turned your form in through the paper trail form.

You can also register electronically through the mobile app Vote for Alabama.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merill says he wants everyone’s voice to be heard and votes to be counted.

Everyone who has registered to vote needs to check their registration status to know where to go to cast their ballot.

“The absentee process involves them making applications for an absentee ballot and then receiving the ballot and then returning the ballot. They can do that in person, if they do it in person then they have up until the 19th of May to make an application. On May 23rd to return that in person. If they do it by mail, the last day to make application is May the 17th at close of business, and the last day to return it by mail it must be received no later than noon on election day May 24th,” explained Merill.

If you have any questions regarding elections or voting rights, click here.

