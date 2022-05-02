Warming Up Through the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kick off the work week with mainly cloudy skies and a touch of humidity. We will see intervals of sunshine at times today as highs are in the mid to upper 80s with a few isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday’s forecast features partly cloudy skies with dry conditions and highs in the upper-80s as we continue to warm things up through the middle of the week especially. We have highs in the 90s forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds each day and not much in the way of rain to talk about either day. Showers and storms return on Friday ahead of our next cold front, and once that front clears sunshine will return with a cooler few mornings and afternoons for the weekend before highs return to the upper-80s by the following week.

