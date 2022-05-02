WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Early voting in Georgia underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting is now underway in the Peach State.

Several key seats are on the ballot in the City of Columbus and the Muscogee County area. Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson is being challenged by businessman John Anker. Plus several Muscogee County board of education and city council seats are all up for grabs.

Columbus’s Director of Elections Nancy Boren told News Leader 9 an hour before early voting began Monday morning, there was a line of people waiting at the City Services Center to make their voices heard on a ballot.

Boren said in her nearly 30 years on the job, this election is already showing high interest from citizens.

“A lot of energy, I think a lot of nervousness,” she explained. “With the laws that have just been passed. Of course with redistricting, we only do that every ten years, so a lot of nervousness there.”

Columbus is a city/county consolidated government. In this 2022 primary election, voters will see a few changes on their ballots. One is the newly approved school board districts, resulting in 300 different ballots across the Fountain City alone.

“We have different districts. We have two Senate districts, House districts, council and school board,” Boren said. “As you know we have the old council districts and new school board lines, so we have quite a few different lines intermingling among each other.”

If you’re planning to vote, there are a few things you need to know: First, head to Georgia’s ‘My Voter’ website to ensure you are registered to vote. The deadline, though, recently ended on April 25th.

Also on that My Voter page, you’ll find sample ballots specific to your district that you can familiarize yourself with.

Still expect the mandatory presentation of valid state photo I.D.

But be aware of some changes: “If you want to request an absentee ballot by mail, you must also list that driver’s license number,” Boren said. “If you don’t have a driver’s license number or state I.D., you can make a copy of a photo I.D. or government document and attach that to your application.”

The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 13th.

Secondly, there is only one ballot collection drop box this election, located at the City Services Center. It is open to the public from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Early voting ends on May 20th.

You have three different options to cast your vote early: the City Services Center off Macon Road, Columbus Technical College in Patrick Hall and the Shirley Winston Recreation Center. These locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until May 20th.

There are 130,000 registered voters in the Columbus/ Muscogee County districts. In person voting is coming up in just a few weeks... on May 24th.

