April 2022 Rainfall Totals

WTVM Studios and the Columbus Airport
Flooding near North Uniroyal Road in Opelika (Source: WTVM/Annie Hubbell)
Flooding near North Uniroyal Road in Opelika (Source: WTVM/Annie Hubbell)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -

DAYWTVM STUDIOSCOLUMBUS AIRPORT
100
200
300
400
52.432.47
61.491.43
7.25.25
800
900
1000
1100
1200
1300
14.08.09
1500
16.73.76
17.46.96
18.60.38
1900
2000
2100
2200
2300
2400
25.12TRACE
260TRACE
2700
2800
2900
30.03.01
TOTALS:6.19″6.35″

