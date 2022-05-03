April 2022 Rainfall Totals
WTVM Studios and the Columbus Airport
May. 2, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga.
|DAY
|WTVM STUDIOS
|COLUMBUS AIRPORT
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|2.43
|2.47
|6
|1.49
|1.43
|7
|.25
|.25
|8
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|14
|.08
|.09
|15
|0
|0
|16
|.73
|.76
|17
|.46
|.96
|18
|.60
|.38
|19
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|25
|.12
|TRACE
|26
|0
|TRACE
|27
|0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|30
|.03
|.01
|TOTALS:
|6.19″
|6.35″
