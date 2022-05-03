Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Columbus-area residents involved in a multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring amounting to $900,567 in loss to the company were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes.

The following suspects were found guilty:

46-year-old Brian Cowman, of Fortson, was sentenced to serve nearly four years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Cowman previously pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to transport stolen goods.

68-year-old Marcel Crawford, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve nearly three years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

55-year-old Ernest Mitchell, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve just over four years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after they previously pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to transport stolen goods.

48-year-old Mildred Alarcon, of Fortson, previously pleaded guilty to one count of false statements and was sentenced to three years of probation.

According to court documents, Cowman and Crawford conspired to transport and sell stolen goods taken from numerous Sam’s Club stores located throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States between March 2018 and Feb. 2019, with the assistance of the remaining co-defendants.

Court documents say Crawford and his co-conspirators traveled to Sam’s Clubs stores in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, where they would steal various items including ink cartridges, Bose speakers, razors, DVDs, and tick and flea medications and collars for pets.

The co-defendants often committed their crimes by emptying large boxes filled with inexpensive paper goods and filling them with more expensive items, paying only the cost of the boxed item and walking out of the store with the pilfered goods.

Following the theft, Crawford delivered the stolen goods to Cowman’s home in Columbus or a storage facility rented by Cowman. Cowman knew many of the items were stolen. Cowman would then sell the goods on his eBay store known as “rockislandoutdoorsllc.”

Cowman conducted at least 6,474 sales transactions between March 2017 and Feb. 2019; many of these sales were of stolen Sam’s Club merchandise. Cowman used the money for personal expenses, including for a down payment on a new home in Harris County. A forensic investigation determined that the total loss to Sam’s Club is $900,567.01.

The following two co-defendants have been indicted by a federal grand jury and remain at-large:

Christopher Brown, 50, of Phenix City, Alabama, and Orlando Brooks, 53, of Columbus, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to transport stolen goods. If convicted, Brown and Brooks face a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

