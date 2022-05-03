Columbus unveils new trail signs to mark 25th anniversary of sewer treatment system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several new trail signs were unveiled today to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the sewer treatment system that helped usher in the Columbus Riverwalk.

City leaders partnered with Columbus Water Works to create signs teaching people about the vast network of underground pipes that make up Columbus’s Sewer Treatment System.

2021 marked the 25th anniversary of the community’s investment of more than $100 million to construct a nationally recognized combined sewer treatment system that continues to protect the community and the Chattahoochee River.

“Riverwalk signs help add vibrancy to our trails, help orient users and explore. Of course, there’s additional signage about the Columbus Water Works CSO system, which is below us, and really the emphasis for the Riverwalk,” said Becca Zaja with Dragonfly Trail Network.

The original trial maps that stretch along the 14-mile-long Riverwalk have been in place since the 1990s.

Eleven existing trail maps were refurbished, and the city added five trail maps along the northern end of the Riverwalk.

