Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus unveils new trail signs to mark 25th anniversary of sewer treatment system

((Source: VisitColumbusGA))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several new trail signs were unveiled today to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the sewer treatment system that helped usher in the Columbus Riverwalk.

City leaders partnered with Columbus Water Works to create signs teaching people about the vast network of underground pipes that make up Columbus’s Sewer Treatment System.

2021 marked the 25th anniversary of the community’s investment of more than $100 million to construct a nationally recognized combined sewer treatment system that continues to protect the community and the Chattahoochee River.

“Riverwalk signs help add vibrancy to our trails, help orient users and explore. Of course, there’s additional signage about the Columbus Water Works CSO system, which is below us, and really the emphasis for the Riverwalk,” said Becca Zaja with Dragonfly Trail Network.

The original trial maps that stretch along the 14-mile-long Riverwalk have been in place since the 1990s.

Eleven existing trail maps were refurbished, and the city added five trail maps along the northern end of the Riverwalk.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
MCSO seizure
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office confiscates drugs, weapons in latest seizure
Police say it happened in the 300 block of 25th Avenue.
37-year-old man killed in overnight Columbus shooting

Latest News

Goodwill Industries begins week-long job fair at Columbus Convention and Trade Center
Fmr. Senator David Perdue is also running for governor.
Former Ga. Senator to host campaign meet and greet in Columbus
District 7 candidate holds election rally at Thelma’s Kitchen in Columbus
Election committee for Laketha Ashe holds rally in Columbus
VisitColumbusGA partners with local restaurant for national tourism week