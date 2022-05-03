Business Break
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman pleaded guilty in court Monday to the 2019 murder of her boyfriend.

The shooting happened on Feb. 20, 2019, at approximately 3:30 p.m., on Tip Top Drive in Columbus. It claimed the life of her boyfriend, 55-year-old John Allport.

According to Columbus police, Allport and Perez had just moved into the residence.

In 2019 court testimony, it was also revealed that Allport made a phone call to a friend during the altercation. The friend told police he could hear Perez yelling in the background.

According Stacey Jackson, the suspect’s attorney, Perez received 25 years in prison - with 15 to serve for murdering Allport - and five years on probation on the gun charge.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

