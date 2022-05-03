Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Construction begins on Opelika’s Sportsplex Pkwy. roundabout

The City of Opelika is banking on a new Sportsplex Parkway roundabout to provide a safer...
The City of Opelika is banking on a new Sportsplex Parkway roundabout to provide a safer intersection for drivers.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is banking on a new Sportsplex Parkway roundabout to provide a safer intersection for drivers.

Crews started construction on the four-phase project Monday off I-85 at exit 64.

The initial phase of the project involves placing construction signs along West Point Parkway, Sportsplex Parkway, and Anderson Road over the next few weeks.

During the second phase, crews will install signs and perform erosion and sediment control. Work will be off the edge of the roadway and traffic patterns will not be impacted, according to city officials.

The third phase is set to begin in June or July. It will require Sportsplex Parkway to close at the intersection while crews complete the western portion of the roundabout. The city says a detour to the sportsplex will route through Lake Condy Road.

The final phase of the project calls for the intersection to open as a roundabout while crews complete the center and splitter islands.

Delays are expected during work hours. Drivers are asked to use caution while entering the roadway construction zone.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Police say it happened in the 300 block of 25th Avenue.
37-year-old man killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Columbus organization hosts ‘Stop the Violence’ event
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges

Latest News

Toasty on this Tuesday as highs approach 90 degrees!
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
The City of Opelika and Opelika Power Services have announced eight new Level 2 electric...
Opelika adds 8 EV charging stations
Barbour County NAACP calls on officials to address growing crime
Barbour County NAACP calls on officials to address growing crime
Fort Benning kicks off bi-annual Sullivan Cup competition
Fort Benning kicks off bi-annual Sullivan Cup competition