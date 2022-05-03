Construction begins on Opelika’s Sportsplex Pkwy. roundabout

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is banking on a new Sportsplex Parkway roundabout to provide a safer intersection for drivers.

Crews started construction on the four-phase project Monday off I-85 at exit 64.

The initial phase of the project involves placing construction signs along West Point Parkway, Sportsplex Parkway, and Anderson Road over the next few weeks.

During the second phase, crews will install signs and perform erosion and sediment control. Work will be off the edge of the roadway and traffic patterns will not be impacted, according to city officials.

The third phase is set to begin in June or July. It will require Sportsplex Parkway to close at the intersection while crews complete the western portion of the roundabout. The city says a detour to the sportsplex will route through Lake Condy Road.

The final phase of the project calls for the intersection to open as a roundabout while crews complete the center and splitter islands.

Delays are expected during work hours. Drivers are asked to use caution while entering the roadway construction zone.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.