Election committee for Laketha Ashe holds rally in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The committee to elect Laketha Ashe for city council District 7 held a rally supporting the candidate today.

They gathered outside of Thelma’s Kitchen on Victory Drive.

Ashe was there to speak to people about issues facing the district and how to fix them.

The committee says Ashe has lived in the south Columbus community for over 20 years, working to make it a better place.

They say she’s a passionate leader with established relationships.

“I’m a part of this community. I’m a product of District 7. Our current city councilor Mimi Woodsen is retiring, and just to continue her work is something I’ve been passionate about this, and I think the people need someone with this passion,” expressed the District 7 candidate.

The Courier Latino is endorsing Ashe for Columbus City Council, saying in part, “For 28 years, the district has been represented by a person of color who lived in the district, and they are proud to support Laketha Ashe for District 7.”

