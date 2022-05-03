Former Ga. Senator to host campaign meet and greet in Columbus
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Senator David Perdue is stopping in the Fountain City.
He is running to unseat incumbent Governor Brian Kemp.
Our parent company Gray TV recently held a heated debate between the two.
Perdue will be holding a meet and greet at Ruth Ann’s Restaurant on Monday, May 9, at 9 a.m.
The event is open to the public.
Details are limited at this time. However, it is being hosted by the Muscogee County Republican Party.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.