Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Ga. Senator to host campaign meet and greet in Columbus

Fmr. Senator David Perdue is also running for governor.
Fmr. Senator David Perdue is also running for governor.(WTOC)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Senator David Perdue is stopping in the Fountain City.

He is running to unseat incumbent Governor Brian Kemp.

Our parent company Gray TV recently held a heated debate between the two.

Perdue will be holding a meet and greet at Ruth Ann’s Restaurant on Monday, May 9, at 9 a.m.

The event is open to the public.

Details are limited at this time. However, it is being hosted by the Muscogee County Republican Party.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened in the 300 block of 25th Avenue.
37-year-old man killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
GDPH announces changes to area health departments
Suspect in custody after fight leads to shooting in LaGrange, police say

Latest News

District 7 candidate holds election rally at Thelma’s Kitchen in Columbus
Election committee for Laketha Ashe holds rally in Columbus
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Early voting in Georgia underway
Voting deadlines approaching for residents of Alabama
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp signs opioid legislation securing $636M for treatment, prevention