Georgia primary sees record turnout on first day of voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A record number of Georgians participated in the first day of early voting for the 2022 primary election, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Officials say more than 27,000 voters cast their ballots early, in-person Monday. That’s three times the number of people that voted on the first day of the 2018 primary election and nearly double the number for the June 2020 primary, the office added.

“Record turnout on the first day of early voting is a testament to an elections system that ensures top-level security and ease of access,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Georgia voters statewide experienced short or nonexistent lines, and a smooth voting process. It remains easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia, further disproving the false narrative from Abrams and her allies about the Election Integrity Act of 2021.”

Officials say an additional 2,719 absentee ballots have also been returned statewide.

In March 2021, the Georgia legislature passed the Election Integrity Act of 2021. It expanded the number of voting days to 17 which includes two mandatory Saturdays of voting and codifying optional Sunday voting into law. This legislation also included provisions requiring photo ID for absentee ballots, added commonsense regulations to absentee ballot drop boxes and cut down on long lines.

