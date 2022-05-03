Business Break
Goodwill Industries begins week-long job fair at Columbus Convention and Trade Center

(WHSV)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is National Goodwill Week, and to celebrate, the Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers will be hosting a week-long job fair.

Today’s event took place at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, with more than 100 vendors on board looking to hire.

WTVM was one of the companies there looking for employees. In all, more than 5,000 jobs were available for job seekers.

Resources were also available for people looking for housing, veteran services, education, etc.

“This is Goodwill Week. During Goodwill Week, we always do a large event. This is the largest, however, that we’ve ever been able to host. With the Partnership and support of our partners in the community like WTVM as well as the Trade Center. This is the largest space we’ve ever had access to, and the biggest opportunity that we’ve ever had to be able to bring a hundred vendors together is really a big deal,” said Goodwill Career Center Manager Denise Eckley.

The Goodwill Job Fair will continue Wednesday in Phenix City, Thursday in Newnan and every day this week in Opelika except Thursday, with different industries appearing each day.

For more information, click here.

