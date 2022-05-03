Hot Weather & Low Rain Chances Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the short term, the main weather story will be the hot temperatures settling in across the area with upper 80s and lower 90s for just about everyone out there on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain coverage will stay in the 10-20% range, but generally only in the afternoon or evening. Most spots will stay dry and hot through Thursday! The next storm system is poised to impact the area on Friday with a 40-50% coverage of rain and storms. Some spots may end up staying dry, but this will be the best chance of rain we will see in the next 9-10 days or so. Highs will take a step back to the low to mid 80s as the rain chances go up. For your Mother’s Day weekend, we’ll keep some isolated showers in the forecast on Saturday, but a lot of folks will be dry with highs in the lower 80s. Mother’s Day looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s and lower humidity. The overnight lows will be down in the 50s for Mother’s Day and into early next week, but the afternoon highs will continue to climb with the upper 80s and lower 90s back by next Tuesday through next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.