LaGrange Youth Council hosts movie night to raise awareness for mental health in teens

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Teens’ mental health problems often go hand-in-hand with other health and behavioral risks like violence, increased risk of drug use, and experiencing violence and behaviors that can lead to unintended pregnancies.

The LaGrange Youth Council held a Mental Health Movie Night at the Sweetland Amphitheater. It was free and open to the public.

The organization provided popcorn and drinks.

They were hoping to raise awareness about mental health and give resources to help those in need.

Before the movie, a Q&A was held with a panel of professionals to answer questions about mental health.

The movie “Holden On” was shown to the attendees.

Written and produced by LaGrange’s own Tamlin Hall, the movie is about a local teen struggling with their mental health.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.