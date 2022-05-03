Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange Youth Council hosts movie night to raise awareness for mental health in teens

Holden On
Holden On(Amazon.com)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Teens’ mental health problems often go hand-in-hand with other health and behavioral risks like violence, increased risk of drug use, and experiencing violence and behaviors that can lead to unintended pregnancies.

The LaGrange Youth Council held a Mental Health Movie Night at the Sweetland Amphitheater. It was free and open to the public.

The organization provided popcorn and drinks.

They were hoping to raise awareness about mental health and give resources to help those in need.

Before the movie, a Q&A was held with a panel of professionals to answer questions about mental health.

The movie “Holden On” was shown to the attendees.

Written and produced by LaGrange’s own Tamlin Hall, the movie is about a local teen struggling with their mental health.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened in the 300 block of 25th Avenue.
37-year-old man killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
GDPH announces changes to area health departments
Suspect in custody after fight leads to shooting in LaGrange, police say

Latest News

FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
Alabama medical officials weigh in on current pandemic phase, COVID case numbers
GDPH announces changes to area health departments
April 24 - May 1 is National Infant Immunization Week
April 24-May 1 is National Infant Immunization Week
The State of Alabama has reached settlements with two drug makers and a drug distributor...
Alabama reaches $276M settlement with 2 opioid makers, distributor