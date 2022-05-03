Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office confiscates drugs, weapons in latest seizure

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office continues its efforts to decrease the rising crime in the area.

Below is a photo of the officers’ latest seizure.

MCSO seizure (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Along with the photo, they also recovered a stolen license plate plus located a missing person who has an extensive history of violent tendencies.

If anyone has information regarding illegal activity, officers encourage you not to hesitate to send a message to their anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

