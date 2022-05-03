Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office confiscates drugs, weapons in latest seizure

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office continues its efforts to decrease the rising crime in the area.

Below is a photo of the officers’ latest seizure.

MCSO seizure
MCSO seizure(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Along with the photo, they also recovered a stolen license plate plus located a missing person who has an extensive history of violent tendencies.

If anyone has information regarding illegal activity, officers encourage you not to hesitate to send a message to their anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened in the 300 block of 25th Avenue.
37-year-old man killed in overnight Columbus shooting
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
7 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple drug, gun charges
GDPH announces changes to area health departments
Suspect in custody after fight leads to shooting in LaGrange, police say

Latest News

Fmr. Senator David Perdue is also running for governor.
Former Ga. Senator to host campaign meet and greet in Columbus
Holden On
LaGrange Youth Council hosts movie night to raise awareness for mental health in teens
District 7 candidate holds election rally at Thelma’s Kitchen in Columbus
Election committee for Laketha Ashe holds rally in Columbus
VisitColumbusGA partners with local restaurant for national tourism week
VisitColumbusGA partners with local restaurant for national tourism week