Near 90 degree heat next few days, Not much Rain

Tyler’s forecast
Toasty on this Tuesday as highs approach 90 degrees!
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on the next few days as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It is likely we’ll have our first official 90 degree day of the year by Wednesday or Thursday. Rain coverage will be 20 percent or less so any rain and storms that do pop up will be few and far between. It should be pretty dry during the day Tuesday. There could be a couple showers tonight during the evening. More of the same late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Again, the vast majority of us stay dry through Thursday. That changes Friday as a cold front approaches which will give us a decent opportunity for scattered showers and storms. Rain coverage looks to be around 50 or 60% at this time. Some storms could be severe. As a result of the rain, it won’t be as hot; forecast highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It should be drying out over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s Mother’s Day. It will be heating up again next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

